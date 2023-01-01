Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

102,190 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1673719583
  2. 1673719582
  3. 1673719580
  4. 1673719583
  5. 1673719581
  6. 1673719583
  7. 1673719582
  8. 1673719583
  9. 1673719579
  10. 1673719584
  11. 1673719583
  12. 1673719581
  13. 1673719584
  14. 1673719582
  15. 1673719580
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485238
  • Stock #: 2644
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXGH793140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,190 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 102,190 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,021 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 71,533 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory