2016 Kia Sorento

98,568 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L EX

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L EX

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA1XGG073130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2016 Kia Sorento