Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Nissan Rogue

96,636 KM

Details Description Features

$25,917

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1709662806
  2. 1709662807
  3. 1709662807
  4. 1709662806
  5. 1709662806
  6. 1709662806
  7. 1709662806
  8. 1709662806
  9. 1709662806
  10. 1709662806
  11. 1709662806
  12. 1709662806
  13. 1709662806
  14. 1709662806
  15. 1709662806
  16. 1709662805
  17. 1709662806
  18. 1709662805
  19. 1709662807
  20. 1709662806
  21. 1709662828
  22. 1709662828
  23. 1709662828
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,917

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC724792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,636 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2012 Scion iQ 3dr HB for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2012 Scion iQ 3dr HB 128,473 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 97,757 KM $22,768 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX + Eco for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Kia Soul EX + Eco 144,586 KM SOLD

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,917

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue