$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Owen Sound
800-930-5616
2021 GMC Savana
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Kia of Owen Sound
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
800-930-5616
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
82,768KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10231724
- Stock #: M779
- VIN: 1GTW7AFP0M1191080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # M779
- Mileage 82,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Owen Sound
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3