2021 GMC Savana

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 7 6 8 K M Used

M779 VIN: 1GTW7AFP0M1191080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Mileage 82,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer WiFi Hotspot Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Requires Subscription

