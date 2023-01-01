Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Savana

82,768 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

  1. 10231724
  2. 10231724
  3. 10231724
  4. 10231724
  5. 10231724
  6. 10231724
  7. 10231724
  8. 10231724
  9. 10231724
  10. 10231724
  11. 10231724
  12. 10231724
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10231724
  • Stock #: M779
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP0M1191080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # M779
  • Mileage 82,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

2020 Chevrolet Expre...
 68,119 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana Carg...
 82,768 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento SX
 49,615 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Owen Sound

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory