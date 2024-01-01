Menu
This beautiful Grand Cherokee High altitude is very well equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and much more, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

24,744 KM

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

24,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCG3MC548627

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,744 KM

This beautiful Grand Cherokee High altitude is very well equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and much more, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

