$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2000 Ford Mustang
2dr Convertible w/Sport Appearance Pkg.
2000 Ford Mustang
2dr Convertible w/Sport Appearance Pkg.
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 112,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning 2000 Mustang Convertible with Sport Appearance Pkg and Convenience Group finished in extra cost Laser Red Tintcoat over Midnight Black leather interior. Purchased from us 5 years ago, this Mustang shows pride of ownership, throughout. The radio was upgraded to add Bluetooth. Since returning to our showroom, this Mustang has just received a thorough inspection,, passed safety standards, with 4 new tires, new brakes, and a new battery, making it an ideal turnkey summer cruiser ready to enjoy immediately.
Powered by Ford’s proven drivetrain and paired to the smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, this car delivers classic Mustang styling with comfortable top-down driving.
Equipped with:
• Power Convertible Top
• Leather Interior
• Power Driver Seat
• Power Windows & Locks
• Cruise Control
• Premium Audio with Bluetooth
• Rear Spoiler
• 17” Aluminum Wheels with new tires
• Traction Control
• ABS Brakes
• Remote Keyless Entry
The original Laser Red paint combined with the black convertible top gives the car a timeless Mustang appearance that still turns heads today.
The body, interior, and overall presentation are very strong for the year, and the recent mechanical updates make this one particularly attractive.
Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for summer.
Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.
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519-442-1800