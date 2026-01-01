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<p class=isSelectedEnd>Stunning 2000 Mustang Convertible with Sport Appearance Pkg and Convenience Group finished in extra cost Laser Red Tintcoat over Midnight Black leather interior. Purchased from us 5 years ago, this Mustang shows pride of ownership, throughout. The radio was upgraded to add Bluetooth. Since returning to our showroom, this Mustang has just received  a thorough inspection,, passed safety standards, with 4 new tires, new brakes, and a new battery, making it an ideal turnkey summer cruiser ready to enjoy immediately.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by Ford’s proven drivetrain and paired to the smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, this car delivers classic Mustang styling with comfortable top-down driving.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Equipped with:<br>• Power Convertible Top<br>• Leather Interior<br>• Power Driver Seat<br>• Power Windows & Locks<br>• Cruise Control<br>• Premium Audio with Bluetooth<br>• Rear Spoiler<br>• 17” Aluminum Wheels with new tires<br>• Traction Control<br>• ABS Brakes<br>• Remote Keyless Entry</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The original Laser Red paint combined with the black convertible top gives the car a timeless Mustang appearance that still turns heads today.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The body, interior, and overall presentation are very strong for the year, and the recent mechanical updates make this one particularly attractive.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for summer.</p><p>Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.</p>

2000 Ford Mustang

112,868 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2000 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible w/Sport Appearance Pkg.

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14123209

2000 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible w/Sport Appearance Pkg.

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,868KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP4441YF269813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 112,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning 2000 Mustang Convertible with Sport Appearance Pkg and Convenience Group finished in extra cost Laser Red Tintcoat over Midnight Black leather interior. Purchased from us 5 years ago, this Mustang shows pride of ownership, throughout. The radio was upgraded to add Bluetooth. Since returning to our showroom, this Mustang has just received  a thorough inspection,, passed safety standards, with 4 new tires, new brakes, and a new battery, making it an ideal turnkey summer cruiser ready to enjoy immediately.

Powered by Ford’s proven drivetrain and paired to the smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, this car delivers classic Mustang styling with comfortable top-down driving.

Equipped with:
• Power Convertible Top
• Leather Interior
• Power Driver Seat
• Power Windows & Locks
• Cruise Control
• Premium Audio with Bluetooth
• Rear Spoiler
• 17” Aluminum Wheels with new tires
• Traction Control
• ABS Brakes
• Remote Keyless Entry

The original Laser Red paint combined with the black convertible top gives the car a timeless Mustang appearance that still turns heads today.

The body, interior, and overall presentation are very strong for the year, and the recent mechanical updates make this one particularly attractive.

Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for summer.

Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2000 Ford Mustang