$44,999+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monterrey Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,420 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible One Owner | Only 11,000 kms | Collector Quality | Showroom Condition
Finding a C6 Corvette Convertible is easy.
Finding a one-owner example with just 11,000 original kilometres is something else entirely.
This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible represents a rare opportunity to acquire what is essentially a time-capsule example of America's sports car. Owned by the same enthusiast since new, this Corvette has accumulated just 11,000 kms and remains remarkably original, exceptionally well preserved, and presented in a condition that must be seen to be appreciated.
Powered by Chevrolet's legendary 6.0L LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower, the C6 Corvette delivered world-class performance, timeless styling, and everyday reliability. Nearly twenty years later, it remains one of the best performance bargains ever produced.
The driving experience is everything a Corvette Convertible should be — effortless V8 power, open-air motoring, precise handling, and the unmistakable sound of an American sports car. Top down, there are few better ways to enjoy a summer day.
The condition of this Corvette speaks for itself:
• One owner from new
• Only 11,000 original kilometres
• Exceptional paint, body, and interior
• Original and unmodified
• Power convertible top
• Clean, crisp, and properly preserved
• Fully inspected and professionally detailed
This is the kind of Corvette that collectors spend years looking for. Low ownership, ultra-low mileage, originality, and exceptional condition combine to create something truly special.
Whether you're looking for an investment-grade Corvette, a collector-quality weekend cruiser, or simply one of the finest C6 Convertibles available anywhere, this Corvette deserves serious consideration.
Cars are original only once. This one still is.
Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for its next caretaker.
Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.
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519-442-1800