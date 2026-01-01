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<p>2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible One Owner | Only 11,000 kms | Collector Quality | Showroom Condition</p><p>Finding a C6 Corvette Convertible is easy.</p><p>Finding a one-owner example with just 11,000 original kilometres is something else entirely.</p><p>This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible represents a rare opportunity to acquire what is essentially a time-capsule example of Americas sports car. Owned by the same enthusiast since new, this Corvette has accumulated just 11,000 kms and remains remarkably original, exceptionally well preserved, and presented in a condition that must be seen to be appreciated.</p><p>Powered by Chevrolets legendary 6.0L LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower, the C6 Corvette delivered world-class performance, timeless styling, and everyday reliability. Nearly twenty years later, it remains one of the best performance bargains ever produced.</p><p>The driving experience is everything a Corvette Convertible should be — effortless V8 power, open-air motoring, precise handling, and the unmistakable sound of an American sports car. Top down, there are few better ways to enjoy a summer day.</p><p>The condition of this Corvette speaks for itself:<br>• One owner from new<br>• Only 11,000 original kilometres<br>• Exceptional paint, body, and interior<br>• Original and unmodified<br>• Power convertible top<br>• Clean, crisp, and properly preserved<br>• Fully inspected and professionally detailed</p><p>This is the kind of Corvette that collectors spend years looking for. Low ownership, ultra-low mileage, originality, and exceptional condition combine to create something truly special.</p><p>Whether youre looking for an investment-grade Corvette, a collector-quality weekend cruiser, or simply one of the finest C6 Convertibles available anywhere, this Corvette deserves serious consideration.</p><p>Cars are original only once. This one still is.</p><p>Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for its next caretaker.</p><p>Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.</p>

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

11,420 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms

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14198582

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY36U265131037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monterrey Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,420 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible One Owner | Only 11,000 kms | Collector Quality | Showroom Condition

Finding a C6 Corvette Convertible is easy.

Finding a one-owner example with just 11,000 original kilometres is something else entirely.

This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible represents a rare opportunity to acquire what is essentially a time-capsule example of America's sports car. Owned by the same enthusiast since new, this Corvette has accumulated just 11,000 kms and remains remarkably original, exceptionally well preserved, and presented in a condition that must be seen to be appreciated.

Powered by Chevrolet's legendary 6.0L LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower, the C6 Corvette delivered world-class performance, timeless styling, and everyday reliability. Nearly twenty years later, it remains one of the best performance bargains ever produced.

The driving experience is everything a Corvette Convertible should be — effortless V8 power, open-air motoring, precise handling, and the unmistakable sound of an American sports car. Top down, there are few better ways to enjoy a summer day.

The condition of this Corvette speaks for itself:
• One owner from new
• Only 11,000 original kilometres
• Exceptional paint, body, and interior
• Original and unmodified
• Power convertible top
• Clean, crisp, and properly preserved
• Fully inspected and professionally detailed

This is the kind of Corvette that collectors spend years looking for. Low ownership, ultra-low mileage, originality, and exceptional condition combine to create something truly special.

Whether you're looking for an investment-grade Corvette, a collector-quality weekend cruiser, or simply one of the finest C6 Convertibles available anywhere, this Corvette deserves serious consideration.

Cars are original only once. This one still is.

Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready for its next caretaker.

Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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519-442-1800

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$44,999

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Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2006 Chevrolet Corvette