Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Paris, ON

2006 Ford Mustang

39,615 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Ford Mustang

GT

12964580

2006 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1757704818
  2. 1757704818
  3. 1757704818
  4. 1757704818
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,615KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVFT85H865124119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

