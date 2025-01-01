$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,615KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVFT85H865124119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 39,615 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
