2006 Pontiac Solstice

78,440 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2DR CONVERTIBLE CPE

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2DR CONVERTIBLE CPE

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258245
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B06Y116269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in, from a loving home.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-XXXX

1-888-738-8540

