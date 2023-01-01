2006 Pontiac Solstice

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 4 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10258245

10258245 VIN: 1G2MB35B06Y116269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 78,440 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.