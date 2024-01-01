Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

206,950 KM

Details

SOLD

Make it Yours

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

AUTO | CERTIFIED | SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

AUTO | CERTIFIED | SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Contact Seller

SOLD

206,950KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 206,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser AUTO | CERTIFIED | SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Paris, ON
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser AUTO | CERTIFIED | SERVICE RECORDS 206,950 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio LX+ AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2013 Kia Rio LX+ AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE 136,454 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Ford F-150 Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE 161,004 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
SOLD
Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser