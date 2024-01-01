$39,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic SE 180d
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red (Metallic)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,100 KM
Vehicle Description
R-DYNAMIC FEATURES IN ADDITION TO STANDARD FEATURES: – R-Dynamic treadplates – Leather steering wheel with Atlas bezel – Perforated grained leather and suedecloth seats – Unique front and rear bumper design including integrated exhaust finishers¹ – Satin Chrome gearshift paddles – Shadow Aluminum trim finisher – Bright metal pedals – Ebony Morzine headlining – Gloss Black mirrors with Narvik Black scalps – Front fog lights – Satin Dark Grey wheel finisher.
Smartphone Package (including InControl Apps, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®) – Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot† – Navigation Pro – Meridian™ Surround Sound System 825W with 16 door‑mounted speakers and a dual channel subwoofer – Interactive Driver Display
Perforated grained leather seats with suedecloth bolsters – 10-way seats with driver memory (including rear armrest and power recline).
Powered gesture tailgate – Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with approach lights.
Park Package consisting of Park Assist, 360º Parking Aid and Rear Traffic Monitor.
20" 10 spoke ‘Style 1032‘ with Satin Dark Grey finish.
R-Dynamic SE trim adds 20-inch wheels, 17-speaker sound system, interactive driver display, 360-degree parking aid with park assist and lane keep assist as well as the adaptive dynamics drive mode system, LED headlights and automatic high beams, hands-free tailgate, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, perforated leather upholstery, 10-way power seats, navigation, front and rear parking aids, an 11-speaker stereo, lane assist, driver conditioning monitoring, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive speed limiter.
“The Range Rover Velar interior is a calm sanctuary, created through elegant simplicity and a visually reductive approach, with design-enabled technologies like the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system*. All-LED lights and deployable flush door handles on the exterior complete a truly compelling design and, of course, it's a Land Rover with exceptional capability in a variety of conditions.” Gerry McGovern Land Rover Chief Design Officer
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800