2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-DYNAMIC FEATURES IN ADDITION TO STANDARD FEATURES: – R-Dynamic treadplates – Leather steering wheel with Atlas bezel – Perforated grained leather and suedecloth seats – Unique front and rear bumper design including integrated exhaust finishers¹ – Satin Chrome gearshift paddles – Shadow Aluminum trim finisher – Bright metal pedals – Ebony Morzine headlining – Gloss Black mirrors with Narvik Black scalps – Front fog lights – Satin Dark Grey wheel finisher.

Smartphone Package (including InControl Apps, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®) – Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot† – Navigation Pro – Meridian™ Surround Sound System 825W with 16 door‑mounted speakers and a dual channel subwoofer – Interactive Driver Display

Perforated grained leather seats with suedecloth bolsters – 10-way seats with driver memory (including rear armrest and power recline).

Powered gesture tailgate – Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with approach lights.

Park Package consisting of Park Assist, 360º Parking Aid and Rear Traffic Monitor.

20" 10 spoke 'Style 1032' with Satin Dark Grey finish.

R-Dynamic SE trim adds 20-inch wheels, 17-speaker sound system, interactive driver display, 360-degree parking aid with park assist and lane keep assist as well as the adaptive dynamics drive mode system, LED headlights and automatic high beams, hands-free tailgate, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, perforated leather upholstery, 10-way power seats, navigation, front and rear parking aids, an 11-speaker stereo, lane assist, driver conditioning monitoring, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive speed limiter.

"The Range Rover Velar interior is a calm sanctuary, created through elegant simplicity and a visually reductive approach, with design-enabled technologies like the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system*. All-LED lights and deployable flush door handles on the exterior complete a truly compelling design and, of course, it's a Land Rover with exceptional capability in a variety of conditions." Gerry McGovern Land Rover Chief Design Officer

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

65,100 KM

Details

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE 180d

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE 180d

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYL2EN4KA785834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red (Metallic)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,100 KM

Vehicle Description

R-DYNAMIC FEATURES IN ADDITION TO STANDARD FEATURES: – R-Dynamic treadplates – Leather steering wheel with Atlas bezel – Perforated grained leather and suedecloth seats – Unique front and rear bumper design including integrated exhaust finishers¹ – Satin Chrome gearshift paddles – Shadow Aluminum trim finisher – Bright metal pedals – Ebony Morzine headlining – Gloss Black mirrors with Narvik Black scalps – Front fog lights – Satin Dark Grey wheel finisher.

Smartphone Package (including InControl Apps, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®) – Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot† – Navigation Pro – Meridian™ Surround Sound System 825W with 16 door‑mounted speakers and a dual channel subwoofer – Interactive Driver Display

Perforated grained leather seats with suedecloth bolsters – 10-way seats with driver memory (including rear armrest and power recline).

Powered gesture tailgate – Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with approach lights.

Park Package consisting of Park Assist, 360º Parking Aid and Rear Traffic Monitor.

20" 10 spoke ‘Style 1032‘ with Satin Dark Grey finish.

R-Dynamic SE trim adds 20-inch wheels, 17-speaker sound system, interactive driver display, 360-degree parking aid with park assist and lane keep assist as well as the adaptive dynamics drive mode system, LED headlights and automatic high beams, hands-free tailgate, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, perforated leather upholstery, 10-way power seats, navigation, front and rear parking aids, an 11-speaker stereo, lane assist, driver conditioning monitoring, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive speed limiter.

“The Range Rover Velar interior is a calm sanctuary, created through elegant simplicity and a visually reductive approach, with design-enabled technologies like the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system*. All-LED lights and deployable flush door handles on the exterior complete a truly compelling design and, of course, it's a Land Rover with exceptional capability in a variety of conditions.” Gerry McGovern Land Rover Chief Design Officer

Vehicle Features

Packages

017FI
017TE
028FA
031FU
032IZ
1AF
300AV
TQG-1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar