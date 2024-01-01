Menu
The 2022 Chevy Trailblazer is an appealing little crossover, with a snazzy design and smart packaging. The cabins design isnt as cheeky as the exteriors, but its spacious, functional, and outfitted with plenty of convenience items. The driving position is a high, SUV-like perch and theres plenty of space for two adults to be comfortable in the rear seat.

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,261 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MUSL5NB039024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,261 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chevy Trailblazer is an appealing little crossover, with a snazzy design and smart packaging. The cabin's design isn't as cheeky as the exterior's, but it's spacious, functional, and outfitted with plenty of convenience items. The driving position is a high, SUV-like perch and there's plenty of space for two adults to be comfortable in the rear seat.

Vehicle Features

Packages

A50
GHC
IOR
J35
L3T
M3F
TC2
Y88
ZL3
ZL5

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr RS
37,261 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer