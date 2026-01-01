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Used 2013 Pols ST8 for sale in Pembroke, ON

2013 Pols ST8

0 KM

Details

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Pols ST8

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13986540

2013 Pols ST8

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 1777067244
  2. 1777067243
  3. 1777067244
  4. 1777067243
  5. 1777067243
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Contact Seller

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 4XADN8EA8DA081372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
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613-735-1717

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$7,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2013 Pols ST8