$7,200+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Pols ST8
2013 Pols ST8
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 4XADN8EA8DA081372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
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613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing>
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2013 Pols ST8