2015 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
157,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9993119
- Stock #: 5496
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB3FU118129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Only taxes and licencing extra, NO ADD ONS, NO ADMINISTRATION FEE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
