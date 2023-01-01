Menu
2015 Toyota Venza

157,777 KM

Details

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

2015 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

157,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9993119
  Stock #: 5496
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB3FU118129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5496
  • Mileage 157,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Only taxes and licencing extra, NO ADD ONS, NO ADMINISTRATION FEE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

