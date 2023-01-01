$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2016 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
100,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525794
- Stock #: 5581
- VIN: 5XYPKDA51GG080598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Towing Package
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
