2017 Hyundai Sonata

109,775 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF0HH501334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5603
  • Mileage 109,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Hyundai Sonata