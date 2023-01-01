$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GL
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF0HH501334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5603
- Mileage 109,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2017 Hyundai Sonata