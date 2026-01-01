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Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Pembroke, ON

2017 RAM 1500

23,179 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14266310

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,179KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT4HS648793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,179 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
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613-735-XXXX

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613-735-1717

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Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2017 RAM 1500