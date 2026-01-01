$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,179KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT4HS648793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,179 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2017 RAM 1500 SLT 23,179 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
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613-735-XXXX(click to show)
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Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2017 RAM 1500