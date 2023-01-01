2018 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,704 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9579805

9579805 Stock #: X0071-2

X0071-2 VIN: 1FT7W2BTXJEC14918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 185,076 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.