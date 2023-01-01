$47,704+ tax & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2018 Ford F-250
XLT FX4 4x4 Super Duty Crew
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9579805
- Stock #: X0071-2
- VIN: 1FT7W2BTXJEC14918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 185,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
