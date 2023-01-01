Menu
2018 Ford F-250

185,076 KM

Details Description Features

$47,704

+ tax & licensing
$47,704

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

XLT FX4 4x4 Super Duty Crew

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,704

+ taxes & licensing

185,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579805
  • Stock #: X0071-2
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BTXJEC14918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 185,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

