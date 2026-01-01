$17,400+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4dr 4x4
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4dr 4x4
Location
Edwards Mazda
1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
613-735-0166
$17,400
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,253KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB6JT364788
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 118,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Edwards Mazda
1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
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613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$17,400
+ taxes & licensing>
Edwards Mazda
613-735-0166
2018 Jeep Compass