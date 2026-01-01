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Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON

2018 Jeep Compass

118,253 KM

Details Features

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4dr 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14149258

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4dr 4x4

Location

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5

613-735-0166

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Contact Seller

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
118,253KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB6JT364788

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 118,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Edwards Mazda

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
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613-735-XXXX

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613-735-0166

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$17,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Edwards Mazda

613-735-0166

2018 Jeep Compass