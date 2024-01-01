$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,684KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK3JU639660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
