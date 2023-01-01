$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
82,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525797
- Stock #: 5585
- VIN: 55SWF8EB2KU317279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
