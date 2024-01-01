Menu
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2019 Toyota Camry

54,960 KM

Details Description Features

$27,904

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

LE

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

54,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK4KU842526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota Camry