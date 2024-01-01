$27,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Camry
LE
2019 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,904
+ taxes & licensing
54,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1B11HK4KU842526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,960 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
2019 Toyota Camry LE 54,960 KM $27,904 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman 4x4 61,230 KM $31,904 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 F150 XLT 4X4 48,994 KM $34,904 + tax & lic
Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2019 Toyota Camry