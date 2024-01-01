Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2020 Honda Accord

35,426 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11013968
  2. 11013968
  3. 11013968
  4. 11013968
  5. 11013968
  6. 11013968
  7. 11013968
  8. 11013968
  9. 11013968
  10. 11013968
  11. 11013968
  12. 11013968
  13. 11013968
  14. 11013968
  15. 11013968
  16. 11013968
  17. 11013968
  18. 11013968
  19. 11013968
  20. 11013968
  21. 11013968
  22. 11013968
  23. 11013968
  24. 11013968
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F9XLA801660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 120,636 KM $22,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED AWD 42,202 KM $58,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer AWD 112,108 KM $21,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Accord