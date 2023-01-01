Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Tacoma

89,054 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

sport

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 10828362
  2. 10828362
  3. 10828362
  4. 10828362
  5. 10828362
  6. 10828362
  7. 10828362
  8. 10828362
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0LX054570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5545a
  • Mileage 89,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2020 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 72,530 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue 40,818 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 97,766 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma