Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2020 Toyota Tacoma

71,121 KM

Details Description Features

$45,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1715190119
  2. 1715190134
  3. 1715190186
  4. 1715190185
  5. 1715190185
  6. 1715190186
  7. 1715190186
  8. 1715190185
  9. 1715190185
  10. 1715190186
  11. 1715190185
  12. 1715190186
  13. 1715190182
  14. 1715190186
  15. 1715190186
  16. 1715190186
  17. 1715190185
  18. 1715190185
  19. 1715190185
  20. 1715190184
  21. 1715190185
  22. 1715190186
  23. 1715190186
  24. 1715190184
  25. 1715190186
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5LX049476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 71,121 KM $45,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Super Crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Super Crew 4x4 119,199 KM $41,904 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Car for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 Car 139,827 KM $16,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma