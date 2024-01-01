$45,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 4X4
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 4X4
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,904
+ taxes & licensing
71,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5LX049476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,121 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 71,121 KM $45,904 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Super Crew 4x4 119,199 KM $41,904 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 Car 139,827 KM $16,904 + tax & lic
Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2020 Toyota Tacoma