Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500

36,559 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500

Warlock CrewCab

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Warlock CrewCab

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 11036006
  2. 11036006
  3. 11036006
  4. 11036006
  5. 11036006
  6. 11036006
  7. 11036006
  8. 11036006
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2MS594264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5610
  • Mileage 36,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 117,998 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Warlock CrewCab for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Warlock CrewCab 36,559 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 69,469 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500