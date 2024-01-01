$44,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500
Warlock CrewCab
2021 RAM 1500
Warlock CrewCab
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
36,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT2MS594264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5610
- Mileage 36,559 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 117,998 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Warlock CrewCab 36,559 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 69,469 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Westland Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
613-735-2566
Alternate Numbers1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2021 RAM 1500