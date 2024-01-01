Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

50,656 KM

Details Description Features

$39,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11121883
  2. 11121883
  3. 11121883
  4. 11121883
  5. 11121883
  6. 11121883
  7. 11121883
  8. 11121883
  9. 11121883
  10. 11121883
  11. 11121883
  12. 11121883
  13. 11121883
  14. 11121883
  15. 11121883
  16. 11121883
  17. 11121883
  18. 11121883
  19. 11121883
  20. 11121883
  21. 11121883
  22. 11121883
  23. 11121883
  24. 11121883
  25. 11121883
  26. 11121883
  27. 11121883
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV8MW246209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 5,513 KM $46,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XE AWD 52,482 KM $43,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla SE 129,704 KM $21,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4