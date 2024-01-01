Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Toyota Tacoma

23,532 KM

Details Description Features

$46,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11137273
  2. 11137273
  3. 11137273
  4. 11137273
  5. 11137273
  6. 11137273
  7. 11137273
  8. 11137273
  9. 11137273
  10. 11137273
  11. 11137273
  12. 11137273
  13. 11137273
  14. 11137273
  15. 11137273
  16. 11137273
  17. 11137273
  18. 11137273
  19. 11137273
  20. 11137273
  21. 11137273
  22. 11137273
  23. 11137273
  24. 11137273
  25. 11137273
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,532KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5ANXMT046971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VOO DOO BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0239-1
  • Mileage 23,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD 157,935 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 23,532 KM $46,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 9,605 KM $43,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma