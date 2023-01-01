Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Toyota Sienna

55,422 KM

Details Description Features

$64,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Sienna

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Sienna

XSE AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1703947441
  2. 1703947662
  3. 1703947661
  4. 1703947662
  5. 1703947662
  6. 1703947662
  7. 1703947662
  8. 1703947662
  9. 1703947661
  10. 1703947661
  11. 1703947661
  12. 1703947662
  13. 1703947662
  14. 1703947662
  15. 1703947661
  16. 1703947662
  17. 1703947662
  18. 1703947662
  19. 1703947661
  20. 1703947661
  21. 1703947661
  22. 1703947661
  23. 1703947661
  24. 1703947662
  25. 1703947662
  26. 1703947662
  27. 1703947661
  28. 1703947487
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC5NS057143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2022 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD 55,422 KM $64,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 61,863 KM $57,904 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 102,475 KM $18,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Sienna