$37,788+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$37,788
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 76,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare to conquer any task or adventure with this robust 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a timeless White exterior and featuring a comfortable Gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for capability and comfort. With just 76,267 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to deliver reliable performance for years to come.
Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, providing impressive power and a satisfying rumble. Coupled with a smooth automatic transmission and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, this truck is more than capable of handling demanding jobs and weekend getaways alike. The spacious Crew Cab ensures ample room for your passengers, while the 5'7" box offers versatility for hauling everything from work equipment to recreational gear.
This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a true workhorse, designed with both practicality and driver convenience in mind. Experience the legendary RAM toughness and explore all the possibilities this exceptional truck offers.
Here are 5 features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:
- 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine: Unleash the legendary power and confident performance of this iconic engine, ready to tackle any challenge.
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer challenging terrain and inclement weather with the confidence and traction of a robust 4-wheel drive system.
- Crew Cab Comfort: Enjoy generous interior space for up to six passengers, ensuring everyone travels in comfort on every journey.
- Versatile 5'7" Box: Haul your tools, gear, or weekend toys with ease, providing the practical cargo space you need.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting, making every drive, whether on the highway or navigating city streets, a pleasure.
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