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<p>Prepare to conquer any task or adventure with this robust 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a timeless White exterior and featuring a comfortable Gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for capability and comfort. With just 76,267 kilometers on the odometer, its ready to deliver reliable performance for years to come.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, providing impressive power and a satisfying rumble. Coupled with a smooth automatic transmission and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, this truck is more than capable of handling demanding jobs and weekend getaways alike. The spacious Crew Cab ensures ample room for your passengers, while the 57 box offers versatility for hauling everything from work equipment to recreational gear.</p><p>This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a true workhorse, designed with both practicality and driver convenience in mind. Experience the legendary RAM toughness and explore all the possibilities this exceptional truck offers.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>5.7L HEMI V8 Engine:</strong> Unleash the legendary power and confident performance of this iconic engine, ready to tackle any challenge.</li><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer challenging terrain and inclement weather with the confidence and traction of a robust 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Crew Cab Comfort:</strong> Enjoy generous interior space for up to six passengers, ensuring everyone travels in comfort on every journey.</li><li><strong>Versatile 57 Box:</strong> Haul your tools, gear, or weekend toys with ease, providing the practical cargo space you need.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless shifting, making every drive, whether on the highway or navigating city streets, a pleasure.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

76,267 KM

Details Description Features

$37,788

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14123149

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,267KM
VIN 3c6rr7lt9pg621312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Prepare to conquer any task or adventure with this robust 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Westland Auto Sales. Dressed in a timeless White exterior and featuring a comfortable Gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for capability and comfort. With just 76,267 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to deliver reliable performance for years to come.

Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, providing impressive power and a satisfying rumble. Coupled with a smooth automatic transmission and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, this truck is more than capable of handling demanding jobs and weekend getaways alike. The spacious Crew Cab ensures ample room for your passengers, while the 5'7" box offers versatility for hauling everything from work equipment to recreational gear.

This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a true workhorse, designed with both practicality and driver convenience in mind. Experience the legendary RAM toughness and explore all the possibilities this exceptional truck offers.

Here are 5 features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:

  • 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine: Unleash the legendary power and confident performance of this iconic engine, ready to tackle any challenge.
  • 4x4 Capability: Conquer challenging terrain and inclement weather with the confidence and traction of a robust 4-wheel drive system.
  • Crew Cab Comfort: Enjoy generous interior space for up to six passengers, ensuring everyone travels in comfort on every journey.
  • Versatile 5'7" Box: Haul your tools, gear, or weekend toys with ease, providing the practical cargo space you need.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting, making every drive, whether on the highway or navigating city streets, a pleasure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$37,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2023 RAM 1500 Classic