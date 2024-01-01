Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1982 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 5.2L 318 V8</p><p>This car has only had one owner its whole life, how cool is that !</p><p>Power windows, Power locks, Power Antenna, Power seats, AM/FM/MX Stereo, Premium speaker system with 30 watt amplifier and co-axial rear speakers, Speed control, Air conditioning, Front disc / Rear drum brakes and so much more! </p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

1982 Chrysler New Yorker

63,900 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1982 Chrysler New Yorker

Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

1982 Chrysler New Yorker

Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1716574136
  2. 1716574136
  3. 1716574137
  4. 1716574136
  5. 1716574137
  6. 1716574136
  7. 1716574136
  8. 1716574136
  9. 1716574135
  10. 1716574165
  11. 1716574165
  12. 1716574165
  13. 1716574165
  14. 1716574164
  15. 1716574164
  16. 1716574165
  17. 1716574165
  18. 1716574165
  19. 1716574165
  20. 1716574165
  21. 1716574165
  22. 1716574165
  23. 1716574165
  24. 1716574165
  25. 1716574165
  26. 1716574165
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C3BF66K5CR210028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,900 KM

Vehicle Description

1982 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 5.2L 318 V8

This car has only had one owner its whole life, how cool is that !

Power windows, Power locks, Power Antenna, Power seats, AM/FM/MX Stereo, Premium speaker system with 30 watt amplifier and co-axial rear speakers, Speed control, Air conditioning, Front disc / Rear drum brakes and so much more! 

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe for sale in Perth, ON
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe 68,500 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 1982 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan for sale in Perth, ON
1982 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan 63,900 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Altima PLATINUM AWD for sale in Perth, ON
2022 Nissan Altima PLATINUM AWD 15,125 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
1982 Chrysler New Yorker