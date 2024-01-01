$10,995+ tax & licensing
1982 Chrysler New Yorker
Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan
1982 Chrysler New Yorker
Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,900 KM
Vehicle Description
1982 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 5.2L 318 V8
This car has only had one owner its whole life, how cool is that !
Power windows, Power locks, Power Antenna, Power seats, AM/FM/MX Stereo, Premium speaker system with 30 watt amplifier and co-axial rear speakers, Speed control, Air conditioning, Front disc / Rear drum brakes and so much more!
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115