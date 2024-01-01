$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
FX4 4WD
2014 Ford F-150
FX4 4WD
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 F-150 4WD SuperCrew FX4 5.0L V8 6-Speed transmission, One Owner and Clean Carfax.
Equip 402a package, FX4 series, rear view camera, trailer tow package ( hitch, plug, brake controller ), FX luxury package, power front heated seats, HID headlights, power pedals, remote smart, power heated motorized mirrors, power sliding rear window, power moonroof, MyFord touch, SiriusXM radio, Sync voice activated, and more!
* Financing available up-to 48 months, O.A.C
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115