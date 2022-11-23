$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2HGFC3B98GH425049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 94,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded Honda Civic Coupe Touring! Save on fuel without missing performance and luxury features.
Features:
- Safety features with Lane Assist, Back-up Camera, Parking Camera and more.
- Premium sound system with touch-screen
- HondaLink available
- This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine.
Vehicle Features
