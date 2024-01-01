Menu
<p>One Owner, Clean Carfax, Like New!</p><p>2018 Ford Explorer 4DR Limited 4WD 3.5L V6 6-Speed Auto Transmission</p><p>301A Group, Safe & Smart Package, Adaptive Cruise / Collision Warning, Auto High Beams, Auto Lamps, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure / Lane Keeping assist, Rear inflatable belts, White platinum tri-coat, Twin panel moonroof, Trailer tow package class III, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Voice-activated navigation, Sync3 / Sync connect, Power heated front seats with massage feature, Power folding heated mirrors, heated second row seats, Power liftgate, Remote start w/ keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Front Camera and more...</p><p>* $349 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $16,410.82. $0.00 down payment. Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.</p><p>We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2018 Ford Explorer

39,800 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD Low KMS

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD Low KMS

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F86JGB60979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Clean Carfax, Like New!

2018 Ford Explorer 4DR Limited 4WD 3.5L V6 6-Speed Auto Transmission

301A Group, Safe & Smart Package, Adaptive Cruise / Collision Warning, Auto High Beams, Auto Lamps, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure / Lane Keeping assist, Rear inflatable belts, White platinum tri-coat, Twin panel moonroof, Trailer tow package class III, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Voice-activated navigation, Sync3 / Sync connect, Power heated front seats with massage feature, Power folding heated mirrors, heated second row seats, Power liftgate, Remote start w/ keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Front Camera and more...

* $349 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $16,410.82. $0.00 down payment. Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Packages

-EXTAX
301A
439
44J
50S
52T
64R
65S
998
CW
UG

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 Ford Explorer