$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Fiat 124 Spider
Lusso Convertible
2019 Fiat 124 Spider
Lusso Convertible
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 72,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FIAT SPIDER 124 LUSSO COVERTIBLE 1.4L MultiAir I-4 TURBOCHARGED 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION
Puro White Tri-coat Pearl Paint, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, BLIS w/ Rear Cross Traffic, Navigation, 9 Speaker BOSE with Subwoofer, Headlamp Washers, Adaptive Headlights, Automatic Headlight Levelling, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Lights, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Touring Suspension, Back Up Camera, and more!
Drive away today for as little as $233 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $28,723 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.
At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.
We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over three decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.
* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.
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+ taxes & licensing>
613-264-0115