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<p>2019 FIAT SPIDER 124 LUSSO COVERTIBLE 1.4L MultiAir I-4 TURBOCHARGED 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION</p><p>Puro White Tri-coat Pearl Paint, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, BLIS w/ Rear Cross Traffic, Navigation, 9 Speaker BOSE with Subwoofer, Headlamp Washers, Adaptive Headlights, Automatic Headlight Levelling, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Lights, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Touring Suspension, Back Up Camera, and more!</p><p>Drive away today for as little as $233 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $28,723 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.</p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over three decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p><p>* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p>

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

72,450 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
13990365

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso Convertible

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JC1NFAEK6K0141613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 72,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FIAT SPIDER 124 LUSSO COVERTIBLE 1.4L MultiAir I-4 TURBOCHARGED 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION

Puro White Tri-coat Pearl Paint, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, BLIS w/ Rear Cross Traffic, Navigation, 9 Speaker BOSE with Subwoofer, Headlamp Washers, Adaptive Headlights, Automatic Headlight Levelling, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Lights, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Touring Suspension, Back Up Camera, and more!

Drive away today for as little as $233 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $28,723 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over three decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
22S
AFB
ALT6
ANB
AWJ
DAF
PWW

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-0115

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Fiat 124 Spider