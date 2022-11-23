Menu
2020 Ford F-150

63,858 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

STX

2020 Ford F-150

STX

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9440208
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LKE51253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Looking, Locally Traded Truck! This 2020 Ford F-150 SXT comes with low kms and great features.

Features:
- Rubber Flooring ( easy to clean )
- Tonneau Cover with bed liner
- Bluetooth

Financing available up-to 84 Months *O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

