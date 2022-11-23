$43,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2020 Ford F-150
STX
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9440208
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LKE51253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Looking, Locally Traded Truck! This 2020 Ford F-150 SXT comes with low kms and great features.
Features:
- Rubber Flooring ( easy to clean )
- Tonneau Cover with bed liner
- Bluetooth
Financing available up-to 84 Months *O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.