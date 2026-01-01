2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
This is not just a cargo van, it has many luxury premium brand with many features! Cargo Lighting, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, ESP / Lane keeping, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Touch-Screen Infotainment system and more.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We've proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you're getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST (Ontario 13%), Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22). Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Used
65,421KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1W4EBHY9LP290778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 65,421 KM

Vehicle Description

This is not just a cargo van, it has many luxury premium brand with many features! Cargo Lighting, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, ESP / Lane keeping, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Touch-Screen Infotainment system and more.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST (Ontario 13%), Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22). Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

