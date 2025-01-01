2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Rare paint Kodak Brown looks purple in some light and black in others, dont see that colour often.

400A Equipment package, Ford Co-Pilot Assist+, Class II Trailer Tow, Badlands Package, Cargo Mats, Wireless Charging Pad, B&O Sound system, Power windows, Power locks, Heat front seats, Heated mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Terrain Management system, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Sync3 with Navigation and all the auto play and more features.

Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $286 with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit. Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!

We're proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

58,070 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
58,070KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D94MRA74894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kodak Brown
  • Interior Colour Ebony Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare paint "Kodak Brown" looks purple in some light and black in others, don't see that colour often.

400A Equipment package, Ford Co-Pilot Assist+, Class II Trailer Tow, Badlands Package, Cargo Mats, Wireless Charging Pad, B&O Sound system, Power windows, Power locks, Heat front seats, Heated mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Terrain Management system, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Sync3 with Navigation and all the auto play and more features.

Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $286 with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit. Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
6-Way Driver Seat
Wireless Charger
Passenger Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

