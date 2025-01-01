$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kodak Brown
- Interior Colour Ebony Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare paint "Kodak Brown" looks purple in some light and black in others, don't see that colour often.
400A Equipment package, Ford Co-Pilot Assist+, Class II Trailer Tow, Badlands Package, Cargo Mats, Wireless Charging Pad, B&O Sound system, Power windows, Power locks, Heat front seats, Heated mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Terrain Management system, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Sync3 with Navigation and all the auto play and more features.
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $286 with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit. Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-264-0115