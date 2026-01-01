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2011 Audi A4
2.0T
2011 Audi A4
2.0T
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL6BN016569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Audi A4 Quattro in mint condition. 4 cylinder 2.0L, Automatic with sunroof, leather and heated seats, power seats. Air condition. Arriving this week to our dealership. Please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 and book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2011 Audi A4