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<p>2011 Audi A4 Quattro in mint condition. 4 cylinder 2.0L, Automatic with sunroof, leather and heated seats, power seats. Air condition. Arriving this week to our dealership. Please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 and book an appointment.</p>

2011 Audi A4

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Audi A4

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle
14145664

2011 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL6BN016569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Audi A4 Quattro in mint condition. 4 cylinder 2.0L, Automatic with sunroof, leather and heated seats, power seats. Air condition. Arriving this week to our dealership. Please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 and book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

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705-768-XXXX

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705-768-0468

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$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2011 Audi A4