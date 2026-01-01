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2011 Cadillac SRX

225,596 KM

Details Features

$3,022

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Cadillac SRX

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14281976

2011 Cadillac SRX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,022

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
225,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNGEY0BS559640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Automatic_Load_Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,022

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Cadillac SRX