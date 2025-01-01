$8,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WBA3B3C51DF540327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely stunning Black on Black 328i xdrive, all wheel drive. Automatic transmission, Alloy wheels, ice cold AC. Just landed at our lot from Mercedes Benz dealer trade in. Any questions please feel free to call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2017 Volkswagen Jetta $8850 Only Wolfsburg Edition 0 KM $8,850 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Only $12,800 fully certified. 218,878 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Enclave Only $7850 certified with plates 276,000 KM $7,850 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2013 BMW 3 Series