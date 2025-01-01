Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Absolutely stunning Black on Black 328i xdrive, all wheel drive. Automatic transmission, Alloy wheels, ice cold AC. Just landed at our lot from Mercedes Benz dealer trade in. Any questions please feel free to call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468</span></div>

2013 BMW 3 Series

220,000 KM

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Used
220,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WBA3B3C51DF540327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely stunning Black on Black 328i xdrive, all wheel drive. Automatic transmission, Alloy wheels, ice cold AC. Just landed at our lot from Mercedes Benz dealer trade in. Any questions please feel free to call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

