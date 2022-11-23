2013 Nissan Juke

$11,300 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 4 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337855

9337855 Stock #: 22554B

22554B VIN: JN8AF5MR5DT203466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,404 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Wireless phone connectivity Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.