2013 RAM 1500

224,911 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

224,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400850
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1DS600067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: Crew Cab
Status: Used
Doors: 4
Passengers: 5
Kilometers: 224911
Exterior Colour: Orange
Interior Colour: Black
Engine: 5.7
Fuel Type: Gas
Cylinders: 8
Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

Options : 3rd Door, 4th Door, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Tow Package

Financing: AvailableLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!

Warranty: Available

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

 

Description: Don't let this beautiful bright Hemi fool you! It can get dirty for play or fun with its powerful 8 cylinder, 5.7L Hemi motor and 4X4 it can pull, push or Ram just about anything. Get it Ram?

This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

