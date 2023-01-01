$19,800+ tax & licensing
705-768-0468
2013 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,800
- Listing ID: 10400850
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT1DS600067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive: 4x4
Options : 3rd Door, 4th Door, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Tow PackageFinancing: AvailableLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!
Warranty: Available
Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Description: Don't let this beautiful bright Hemi fool you! It can get dirty for play or fun with its powerful 8 cylinder, 5.7L Hemi motor and 4X4 it can pull, push or Ram just about anything. Get it Ram?
Welcome to Deals On Wheels!
We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!
Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices
All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment
Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.
