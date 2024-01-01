Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

89,241 KM

$14,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$14,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

89,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC667466

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,241 KM

4x4
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$14,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2014 Nissan Pathfinder