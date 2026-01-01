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<html> <p>This Silverado LT 4x4 is coming soon. It will be fully detailed and Safety done at no extra charges. It has been maintained exactly how you would want it to be. Every single fluid was changed during service, one owner maintained truck. All highway km on this baby. Price is firm so low ballers will NOT get reply. We making pre-bookings for now before truck arrives. Its worth looking at it to see even high km vehicles can be well kept and looking like new.</p> </html>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

360,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One owner, well serviced, No accidents

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14444503.823391161?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31356

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One owner, well serviced, No accidents

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
360,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKREC6GZ268466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 360,100 KM

Vehicle Description


This Silverado LT 4x4 is coming soon. It will be fully detailed and Safety done at no extra charges. It has been maintained exactly how you would want it to be. Every single fluid was changed during service, one owner maintained truck. All highway km on this baby. Price is firm so low ballers will NOT get reply. We making pre-bookings for now before truck arrives. Its worth looking at it to see even high km vehicles can be well kept and looking like new.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

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705-768-XXXX

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705-768-0468

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$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500