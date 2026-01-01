$9,800+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One owner, well serviced, No accidents
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One owner, well serviced, No accidents
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 360,100 KM
Vehicle Description
This Silverado LT 4x4 is coming soon. It will be fully detailed and Safety done at no extra charges. It has been maintained exactly how you would want it to be. Every single fluid was changed during service, one owner maintained truck. All highway km on this baby. Price is firm so low ballers will NOT get reply. We making pre-bookings for now before truck arrives. Its worth looking at it to see even high km vehicles can be well kept and looking like new.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-768-0468