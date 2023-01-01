$24,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4 Matic
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
117,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax reportDo you deserve the best? If you answered yes, fill in the blank...
I deserve ___________
If you answered Mercedes, you would be correct. Come on down to Deals on Wheels where we will make sure you get the best of the best!
This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Welcome to Deals On Wheels!
We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!
Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices
All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment
Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON
Check your junk mail after replying!
Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9