Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

117,796 KM

Details Description

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4 Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4 Matic

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

  1. 1686579824
  2. 1686579833
  3. 1686579841
  4. 1686579847
  5. 1686579854
  6. 1686579861
  7. 1686579868
  8. 1686579876
  9. 1686579884
  10. 1686579892
  11. 1686579900
  12. 1686579908
  13. 1686579916
  14. 1686579923
  15. 1686579930
  16. 1686579937
  17. 1686579944
  18. 1686579951
  19. 1686579957
  20. 1686579963
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: SedanStatus: UsedDoors: 4Passengers: 5Kilometers: 117796Exterior Colour: BlueInterior Colour: WhiteEngine: 2.0Fuel Type: GasCylinders: 4Transmission: AutomaticDrive: AWDOptions : Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Theft, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power SeatFinancing: AvailableLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!Warranty: Available

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Do you deserve the best? If you answered yes, fill in the blank...
I deserve ___________
If you answered Mercedes, you would be correct. Come on down to Deals on Wheels where we will make sure you get the best of the best!

This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals On Wheels

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 117,796 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 216,797 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4X4
 248,866 KM
$15,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Call Dealer

705-768-XXXX

(click to show)

705-768-0468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory