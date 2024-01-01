$39,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$39,977
+ taxes & licensing
164,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2PEC9JG233802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,536 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Convenience
remote auto starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Sliding Rear Windows
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Tow Prep Package
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
OnStar System
Electronic Brake Assistance
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Connect Sales
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 106,177 KM $17,977 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 69,480 KM $47,977 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic LX 51,005 KM $26,977 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Connect Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2018 GMC Sierra 1500