2018 GMC Sierra 1500

164,536 KM

Details

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

164,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC9JG233802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Android Auto

Convenience

remote auto starter

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Sliding Rear Windows
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Tow Prep Package
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
OnStar System
Electronic Brake Assistance
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-XXXX

705-741-1777

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2018 GMC Sierra 1500