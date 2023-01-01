Menu
2019 Honda Accord

45,304 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
Trent Valley Honda

Touring 2.0T

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,304KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9583315
  • Stock #: 23080A
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F96KA801336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,304 KM

Vehicle Description


This 2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0 was traded in for a 2023 Honda Ridgeline. Included with this Accord is the balance of a 4Year/ 100,000KM HondaPlus Upgradable Comprehensive Warranty!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Accord comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Traffic sign information

