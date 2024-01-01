Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda CR-V

24,756 KM

Details Features

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

  1. 10918766
  2. 10918766
  3. 10918766
  4. 10918766
  5. 10918766
  6. 10918766
Contact Seller

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH129074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1392
  • Mileage 24,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Message Centre

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition
Android Auto

Convenience

remote auto starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Windshield de-icer
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Electronic Brake Assistance
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Honda Link
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Connect Sales

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX 24,756 KM $31,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SL 85,660 KM $26,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 69,021 KM $24,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Connect Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-741-XXXX

(click to show)

705-741-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V