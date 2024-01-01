$31,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda CR-V
LX
2019 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$31,977
+ taxes & licensing
24,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH129074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1392
- Mileage 24,756 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Convenience
remote auto starter
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Windshield de-icer
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Electronic Brake Assistance
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Honda Link
WiFi Hot Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Connect Sales
2019 Honda CR-V LX 24,756 KM $31,977 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano SL 85,660 KM $26,977 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 69,021 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Connect Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2019 Honda CR-V