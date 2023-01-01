Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

84,443 KM

Details

$42,977

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

84,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846512
  • Stock #: 1062B
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F78KB500907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Auto Connect Sales Inc. to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

